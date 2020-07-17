BANNED from the bank for wearing a BALACLAVA

High Street BANKS are starting to enforce their own BAN of face c9overings after a number of customer shave taken to wearing BALACLAVAS ahead of next Fridays face coverings law coming into force in England.

NATWEST have started to post the following signs on BANK doors after a spate of staff calling police thinking they were about to be taken HOSTAGE and ROBBED by customer.

We spoke to one such customer a local BUILDER Tommy who said “I walked in with me mask on to pay cash in and they nearly SHIT ‘emsleves, bunch of TOSSERS.”

Daily Sport advises our readers to think carefully about their choice of face covering as no one wants to get shot by ARMED POLICE thinking they are doing a BANK JOB.