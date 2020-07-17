York Saturday Tips: Make My Day weighted to go well on handicap debut

Make My Day looks worth a punt at 13/2 off what looks a potentially handy mark on handicap debut in the 3.40 at York.

This three-year-old shaped with promise in his first two runs last seasom when trained by John Gosden before opening his account in good style at Goodwood when making all and staying on strongly to beat December Sound by 1 1/4 lengths.

The runner-up has won since to be rated 92, whilst the third home Cape Cavalli has gone on to taste success on two occasions to be rated 91.

Caravan Of Hope, who was betanh just under four lengths into fourth, has won three times – including last time out in teh Northumberland Plate off 89 – to now officially be rated 98.

That gives the form a strong look and suggest an opening mark of 84 for Make My Day may underestimate his ability.

He is from the family of Midday and bred to be better than it and now has his first start for Ralph Beckett having been gelded.

That will hopefully enable hom to settle better as Make My Day ran keenly when scoring at Goodwood.

If it does, then I think he looks weighted to run a huge race in the hands of Rob Hornby in this class 3 affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Make My Day (13/2 William Hill – paying 4 places)