York Saturday Tips: Dark Jedi a force to be reckoned with in John Smith’s Cup

In the John Smith’s Cup at York on Saturday (2.30), the in-form Dark Jedi makes plenty of appeal at 18/1.

This four-year-old has bounced back to life in no uncertain fashion since joining Tim Easterby at the start of this season.

After shaping well when a notch knocked about seventh at Catterrick, Dark Jedi landed a gamble at Hamilton when overcoming trouble in-running to readily beat Where’s Jeff by a length off a mark of 79.

He was then tunrd out quickly under a 5lb penalty and had little difficulty folowing-up at Ripon.

Dark Jedi again didn’t get the clearest of runs, but when a gap finally appeared quickly asserted under a hands and heels ride to win by juts over a length from Nichols T.

He was well on top at the finish and value for much more than the winning, so a further 5lb rise does not look harsh.

Indded, off a revised rating of 89 he still looks well-treated and ahead of the assessor given that he was rated as high as 100 at the start of last year when in the care of Charlie Hills.

Easterby has clearly found the key to Dark Jedi and this race should be run to suit his hold-up style, so a bold bid looks assured and he looks well worth an each-way wager with Sky Bet who are paying six places.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dark Jedi (18/1 Sky Bet – paying 6 places)