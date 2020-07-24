York Saturday Tips: Rux Ruxx an each-way play

Rux Ruxx is now back down to her last winning mark, so at 16/1 looks worth and each-way play in the 7f handicap at York on Saturday (1.30).

This five-year-old mare found her form with a vengeance last season after joining Tim Easterby from Andrew Balding.

She won four times, with the first of those coming off 70 and the last off 10lb higher (80) when landing a class 4 at Catterick in September by 3/4 of a length.

Rux Ruxx got put up to 83 for that and hasn’t made the frame in three subsequent outings.

However, she has shaped as iff needing both her two starts this year – showing pace to race close up until fading late on at Musselbrugh and Beverley.

Rux Ruxx is now able to race off 80 again and should now be cheery ripe to do herself justice in this class 4 affair – a grade in which she has won three of her nine starts.

Rux Ruxx also has a fine strike rate of 33 per cent over the trip and needing a couple of spins to put her straight last season befure coming good at the third time of asking.

So with underfoot conditions fine, and Silvestre De Sousas in the saddle, I think Rux Ruxx is capable of a bold showing here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rux Ruxx (16/1 William Hill – paying 5 places))