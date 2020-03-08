Zee Man makes plenty of appeal at 9s

Zee Man looks on a potentially handy mark in the 4.10 at Warwick today and worth an each-way wager at 9/1 having caught the eye when last seen in action.

This David Dennis trained six-year-old had some fair form in bumpers, including when a four length third of 10 on debut at Hereford to Apres Le Deluge.

The winner has since finishhed runner-up in a handicap hurdle off 114 whilst the runner-up Topofthecotswolds – who finished just a head in front of the selection – has won three times since to be rated 142.

Although yet to trouble the judge in seven starts over hurdles Zee Man didn’t run too badly when fifth of 13 to Southfield Stone at Taunton or when keeping on from way off the pace to finish a never nearer 18 length fifth of 15 to Battleofthesomme at Uttoxeter on his penultimate outing.

Zee Man also posted an improved effort last time out at Wincanton when backed in from 20/1 to 10/1 and staying on strongly to finish a never nearer 2 3/4 length fourth of 14 to True Thoughts.

He is able to race in this off an unchanged mark of 92 having started life off in handicaps off 107, so that makes him a big player at the weights in my book – especially judged on his aformentioned bumper form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Zee Man (9/1 bet365. Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)