Fleminport weighted to go well at Warwick

Having shaped far better than the bare result when fourth last time out and been eased further in the weights, Fleminport makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 in the 3.35 at Warwick today.

This Jonjo O’Neill trained seven-year-old was dual winner over hurdles and went on to run a solid race on handicap debut in that sphere when fourth of 11 to Clyne in a class 2 at Uttoxeter off 127.

He went om to shape with promise in three starts over fences last season in class 3 contests, finshing runer-up in a handicap at Bangor off 125 and fourth to Yalltari at Chepstow off the same rating.

Fleminport failed to sparkle in his first three outings this season, but pwhneosted a much better effort over 3m 1f here when last seen in action and finsihing fourth of nine yo High Counsel when well-backed.

He made a series of costly errors, with Jonjo O’Neill, doing well to keep the partnership intact -so it was too his credit that he stuck to the task well and ran on strongly at the death to be beaten just over eight lengths.

For me it showed that he was now well-handicapped and ready to go in again at any time, so having been eased another 1lb to 119 I think Fleminport holds major claims at the weights.

The step up to 3m 5f also promises to suit and the blinkers go one for the first time for a yard that does well with its runners at the venue.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Fleminport Fleminport (13/2 BetVictor, William Hill)