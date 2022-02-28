TONY VISCONTI PRESENTS THE BEST BOWIE

presents

THE BEST OF BOWIE

featuring vocalist

GLENN GREGORY

& all-star band

HOLY HOLY

Plus special guest

Jessica Lee Morgan

TONY VISCONTI

performing

BOWIE HITS & CULT CLASSICS

UK Tour 2-13 March 2022

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

David Bowie’s former producer and bassist Tony Visconti returns wth his project ‘The Best Of Bowie’ featuring long time fan and friend former Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory plus the all star musicians of Holy Holy featuring Jessica Lee Morgan.

The world class band will perform iconic hits and cult classics from Bowie’s extensive back catalogue at nine special shows with one of the world’s most celebrated producers the legendary Visconti on bass. Tony has played on Bowie’s first two records and went on to produce ten of David’s albums throughout his career. He will be joined by Heaven 17 icon Glenn Gregory, front man and lead vocalist of the project, which also features Tony’s daughter Jessica Lee Morgan (12 string and sax), Paul Cuddeford and James Stevenson (Guitars), the very talented Janette Mason on Piano/Keys, and introducing Steve “Smiley’ Barnard on drums.

MARCH 2022 TOUR DATES:

Wed 2nd March Birmingham Town Hall

Fri 4th March Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 5th March York Barbican

Sun 6th March Glasgow Academy

Mon 7th March Liverpool Philhamonic

Wed 9th March Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Fri 11th March Bath Forum

Sat 12th March Cardiff Tramshed

Sun 13th March London Barbican

If you were lucky enough to catch these accomplished musicians on tour as Holy Holy, you will know that Tony Visconti, Glenn Gregory, and the talented band deliver an excellent show, filled with an intoxicating mix of adoration and respect for a true innovator that is the one and only David Bowie.

Celebrate the spirit of Bowie with the super group this March calling at Birmingham, Cambridge, York, Glasgow, Liverpool, Aylesbury, Bath, Cardiff, and London.

http://www.holyholy.co.uk