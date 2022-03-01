Top Weight May Not Stop My Ludlow Fancy

If the Ian Williams horses were in better form I would be interested in the hurdling debut of the ex-Mark Johnston Glen Again in the 1.30pm at Ludlow, but they aren’t and I will be keeping a watching brief unless the markets tell me otherwise.

I was quite taken with the way Hidor De Bersy won his maiden last time out, making all the running at Fakenham before being heavily eased down close home for an easy success.

He does have to give weight away to all bar Knickerbockerglory which won’t make his life any easier, but he seems to be on an upward curve and may yet follow up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hidor De Bersy 1.30pm Ludlow 7/4 Corals