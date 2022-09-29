Adult pantomime is back in the West End for 2022 -“OH YES, IT IS”

The team that brought the 2021 “Snow White And The Seven Merry Men” fly back into the West End for 2022 with a brand new production Sinderfella!!! Expect lots of laughs audience participation galore, dazzling costumes, This pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems like Never Going To Give You Up, Its Raining Men, I Will Survive, Dancing Queen, Like A Virgin, Time Of My Life, and many more makes this the perfect and only way to kick off your Christmas with a bang making this London’s ORIGINAL Number 1 Adults Only Pantomime!!! All parties of 10 or more £2.00 off per ticket!

The Entertainment Providers and the team that brought the critically acclaimed Snow White And The Seven Merry Men to town in 2021,fly back into the West End for 2022 with a brand new production of Sinderfella at The Prince Of Wales, Drury Lane, London from 09 – 22 December. And it promises to be bigger, bolder and naughtier than ever.

Join Sinderfella played by London home-grown drag artiste Luna Cortez, Jordan (Played by TV personality Simon Gross) Prince Donkey Dick Of Soho, Buttons and whole host of pantomime characters for panto fun and frolics. Sinderfella will bring you a delightful and risqué version of the much-loved story packed full of laughs and delicious fairy-tale campery!

Simon Grosssays “Sinderfella takes all the ingredients of the pantomimes we grew up with and know and love but takes the double entendre to the next level! All the bits that were knowingly laughed at by your Dad are exposed in all their glory in a fairy tale romp. This year we’re really looking forward to pushing the boundaries to bring you the most memorable and hilarious night out on the heart of the West End”

Booking now www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders

WARNING – This is pantomime is strictly for adults and over 18s only and not for the faint hearted!