Stand By Your Beds – Newcomer Looks Interesting At Newmarket

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin introduce two nice colts this afternoon, but the word I am hearing is that Military Order is the one they expect the most from first time out.

A son of the legendary Frankel out of Group three winner Anna Salai, he is a full brother to Epsom Derby winner Adayar so no wonder they have big expectations for him, though naturally we don’t know for certain exactly how wound up he is or how far forward.

Overall the stable are in great form (and have served us well in recent weeks) so he is worth the risk – though Saturdays are difficult days and anything could happen.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Military Order 3.52pm Newmarket 7/4 most bookmakers