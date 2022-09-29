Tote Dividends Are HUGE This Saturday – Here’s How To Play

As a little something extra for you all I have been asked by “The Boss” to write an additional article on the Placepot this weekend which has a guaranteed fund of at least £250,000 at Ascot on Saturday!

Add that to the Scoop6 with an estimated rollover dividend of £475,000 and someone could be getting very rich this weekend, so here is what you need to do.

Scoop 6.

You can either bet with your normal bookmaker or sign up for an account with the Tote here (www.tote.co.uk) where you get a sign up bonus, and then you need to work out your selections. With the Scoopp6 they need to win I’m afraid, (life weas never meant to be easy), so below I am listing all the races you need to pick at. in – plus those I will be doing myself as I look for early retirement.

Races this Saturday

1.31pm Newmarket

1.51pm Ascot

2.06pm Newmarket

3.00pm Ascot

3.21pm Redcar

3.36pm Ascot

Now I advise you to make your own selections (if we all do the same we end up splitting the money even if by some million-to-one fluke I get them right), but these are the ones I will be going for to give you a laugh. You can do more than one horse per race but the costs go up accordingly – two horses per race, for example, works out at 64 bets so that makes things that bit more expensive.

Sean’s Scoop6 picks:

Crystal Estrella

Tis Marvellous

Safari Dream

Flaming Rib

Barefoot Angel

Safe Voyage

…and if they all win – goodbye!

Ascot Placepot

It will come as no great shock when I tell you all the races are at Ascot and you need to bet with wither the Tote of via your bookmakers assuming they take Tote bets (some do, some don’t). This time we are looking for a horse to place (they do not have to win), which means the winner in races of less than five runners, first and second in races of five to seven runners, first to third in races of eight runners plus, and first to fourth if it is a handicap of 16 runners or more – though be warned, this does apply to the runners in the race, not the number of runners when you place your bet. One other thing to mention in both bets, if your horse is a non-runner, your bet transfers to the favourite – if there are co or joint favourites, it will be the one with the lowest racecard number.

Races 1-6 at Ascot Saturday.

The horses I will be putting in my placepot will be:

Race 1 Tis Marvellous

Race 2 Hamish

Race 3 Al Suhail

Race 4 Safe Voyage

Race 5 Primo Bacio

Race 6 Tarhib

but I genuinely suggest you make your own selections

Lastly, as a funny story (though I am still not laughing), the old days equivalent was the Jackpot where you had to find the winner of the first six races. I was at Royal Ascot and after three races, with winners at 16/1, 25/1 and 10/1 (if memory serves) and a rollover of £250,000 there was only one ticket left by race four – and it was mine. Suffice to say I also had the winner of races five and six, but race four was the one that let me down – the only odds-on shot on the entire card, the only favourite on my slip – and the horse to destroy my dreams and never to be forgotten!