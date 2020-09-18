Come over here and Tell Lola your problems?

Your resident porn star is back with another column designed to help with all your relationship and sex-based issues! Got a problem? Write to me at [email protected] or find me on my social channels and I’ll use my 10 years’ experience in the adult industry to get to the bottom of it.

Hi Lola,

My wife and I are in our late 50’s but still enjoy a really active (and kinky!) sex life. She suggested we shoot a sex tape just for our own enjoyment but I’m not so sure. What if it gets leaked? I work for a big company in London and don’t want clips of my old knob doing the rounds in the office!!

Don, 57, Surrey

Lola says: Don’t worry, I’ve been in the exact same position myself. When I worked in IT a guy I was dating filmed me giving him oral sex in his car and it went around the office faster than you could say “blowjob”! After the initial embarrassment wore off, I quite liked the idea of being watched. I think it might have accidentally been the start of my porn career! Filming with your wife would be a great idea but if you’re going to keep it, make sure you don’t save the files to a shared device or you might find yourself going viral around the office like I did.

Hi Lola,

I’ve been with my girlfriend for 2 years. We’ve always been a bit overweight and I’ve definitely put on the dreaded “Covid Stone” like most people since lockdown started but the other half has been on a crazy health drive getting up for 5am YouTube workouts and eating her bodyweight in kale every day! Now she’s lost 3 stone and isn’t interested in getting it on with me. Is it time for me to shape up too or is she just too tired after all that exercise?

Tom, 29, Newcastle

Lola says: The lockdown certainly hasn’t been kind to many people’s waistlines! I’ve been working out from home like your girlfriend when I can although I still make time to get my hands on my man. She’s probably getting used to her new body and might not yet be confident enough to reveal all to you. It’s always great when you can share interests with your partner, so why don’t you suggest joining in with one of her early morning sessions? When she sees how sexy you look getting all hot and sweaty, it might lead to the type of naughty session you’ve been missing!

Hi Lola,

My kids have gone back to school and my husband is at work until late most evenings. Money has been tight in recent months and I’m thinking about joining one of those x-rated subscription sites to make some extra cash on the side without anyone knowing. Hubby is quite old school and I’m worried he’ll go crazy if I tell him! Any advice?

Jessica, 28, Cornwall

Lola says: I love the freedom these sites give me to make content around a family throughout the day and at times when no one is around. It’s great to hear all the nice comments from fans, especially about my new tits, and the money can be great too! Be careful, and think hard about the consequences if your alter ego is discovered by a friend of family member. If you do go ahead, you might want to start by posting content that hides your face and other distinguishing features until you decide whether a career in the adult industry is for you as you’ll need to promote your accounts on social media in order to drive fans to your page.

