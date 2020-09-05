Indianapolis an 18/1 each-way play in Old Borough Cup

Having run very well last time out, Indianapolis looks worth a punt at 18/1 off an unchanged mark now dropped back in trip in the 1m 6f Old Borough Cup Handicap at Haydock today (2.50).

This James Given trained five-year-old ran very well in last year’s 1m 4f Old Newton Cup here when staying on well from off the pace to be nearest at the finish and a 3 3/4 lengths fourth of 17 to Kelly’s Dino off a mark of 95.

Indianapolis then showed a good attitude next time up when digging deep to land a competitive class 3 over 1m 4f at Ascot by 1/2 a length off the same rating.

He was then far from disgraced when eight of 16 to Tamreer in a decent class 2 over 1m 4f here before rounding off the campaign with a 1 3/4 lengths success over Spanish Archer in the mud at Leicester off a rating of 97.

Indianapolis has had seven starts this season and shaped better then the 7 3/4 lengths he was beat in the second of those when fifth of 14 to Scarlet Dragon in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He held every chance two from home, from an unfavourable high draw, before fading inside the last and was not given a hard time once it was clear he would not be winning.

There was also lots to like about his penultimate effort at Goodwood over the 1m 6f trp of this when staying on strongly at the death to be nearest at the finish when a 2 3/4 length third of nine to Hochfeld.

He backed that up with a fine 2 3/4 length fourth of 17 to Summer Moon at York over 2m when only losing third in the final strides off 98.

Judged on that the return to 1m 6f here will suit and Indianapolis has proven winning form in the mud and looks on a fair mark on the pick of his form.

With five places on offer with most bookmakers, I think he looks well worth an each-way wager at the odds on offer..

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Indianapolis (18/1 generally available – use BOG paying 5 places)