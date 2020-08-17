The Grey Zebedee weighted to strike at Catterick

In the 5f handicap at Catterick today (4.20), The Grey Zebedee looks decent value at 7/1 to resume winning ways.

Trained by Tim Easterby, this four-year-old has won once and been placed twice in five starts over course and distance,.

The success came in this contest 12 months ago where he ran on strongly to beat Teepee Time by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 55.

The Grey Zebedee went on to be placed off 61, 60 and 58 before rounding of last year with success at Southwell off 57.

Having started this season off a rating of 60, he is now able to race off 55 again following four outings.

That gives him a big shout at the weights and The Grey Zebedee shaped well on his penultimate outing at Ayr when leading until weakening and losing second place close home when a two length third of 10 to Lyons Lane.

The winner, from whom he was receiving a pound, is a progressive sort who has since gone on to land the hat-trick at Hamilton off 5lb higher – so the form look solid in relation to this same grade class 6 affair.

Although The Grey Zebedee failed to back that up last time out when a well-beaten last of 10 to Van Gerwen at Ripon, he blew the start and was eased down once it was clear he had no chance whatsoever.

I am more than prepared to put a line through that effort, and judged on his run at Ayr he looks a huge player at the weights here at a track he runs well.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win The Grey Zebedee (7/1 bet365, 888sort – BOG)