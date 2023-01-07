AVN Awards set to raise image of adult content

The supreme ‘Oscars of the adult’ industry, the AVN Awards are set to have its most spectacular event since Covid this weekend. And one new model agency alone has been nominated 27 accolades, for its exceptional professionalism in adult film in the past year.

The AVN Show will be marking its 40th anniversary, and kicking off the New Year at the Resorts World, Las Vegas. The AVN Expo and related events are returning to an in-person format from January, 4th-to-7th also at Resorts World. This venue is the first integrated resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade, Resorts World, Las Vegas blends the technology and luxury appeal of an urban contemporary resort with the time-honoured traditions of the international Resorts World legacy, which has become a revered brand in the USA.

This AVN event will also be the most extravagant since pre-Covid years, and one Los Angeles-based agency is set to make its mark. Eight stars from Hussie Models were selected for multiple nominations, during the glitzy event taking place. The stars have all made a fast impact on the adult streaming site, Adult Time.

The trinity of Hussie Models, Adult Time and Resorts World are set to raise the perception of just how professional the adult industry is.

The nominations for Hussie Models are as follows:

Blake Blossom is up for six awards: Female Performer of the Year, Best Actress-Featurette, Best Male/Female Sex Scene, Best POV Sex Scene, Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene (two nominations)

Oliver Flynn is also up for six: Male Performer of the Year, Best DP Sex Scene, Best Foursome/Orgy Scene, Best Gangbang Scene (three nominations)

Jax Slayher earned five: Best DP Sex Scene, Best Gangbang Scene (three nominations) and Best Male/Female Sex Scene

Kay Lovely is up for four: Best New Starlet, Best Female/Female Sex Scene, Best POV Sex Scene and Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene



Xxlayna Marie picked up four: Best New Starlet, Best Male/Female Sex Scene, Best Oral Sex Scene, Best Three-Way Sex Scene-M/F/M

Braylin Bailey is nominated for three: Best New Starlet, Best Female/Female Sex Scene and Best Foursome/Orgy Scene

Kyler Quinn is up for three: Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene, Best All-Female Group Sex Scene and Best Trans Group Sex Scene

Jay Romero also got three nods: Best Three-Way Sex Scene-F/F/M, Best Three-Way Sex Scene-M/F/M, Best VR Sex Scene



The following stars were each nominated for two awards:

— Brittney Kade – Best Trans Newcomer, Best Trans One-on-One Sex Scene

— Chloe Temple – Best VR Sex Scene, Best Trans Group Sex Scene

— Jamie Knoxx – Best Foursome/Orgy Scene, Best Three-Way Sex Scene-M/F/M

— Danny Steele – Best POV Sex Scene, Best Three-Way Sex Scene-M/F/M

The following stars were each nominated for one award:



— Mackenzie Mace – Best Foursome/Orgy Scene

— Damion Dayski – Best Oral Sex Scene

— Jennifer White – Best Supporting Actress

— Khloe Kapri – Best Anal Sex Scene

— Molly Little – Best Three-Way Sex Scene – F/F/M

— Air Thugger – Best Male Newcomer

— Nade Nasty – Best Male Newcomer

— Ricky Spanish – Best Actor – Featurette

— Zaddy – Best Foursome/Orgy Scene

— Stretch – Best Foursome/Orgy Scene

— Diego Perez – Best Male Newcomer

— Brickzilla – Best Foursome/Orgy Scene

— Camila Cortez – Best Oral Sex Scene

— Arietta Adams – Mainstream Venture of the Year

— Apollo Banks – Best Male Newcomer



Also of note, a Hussie Pass scene: “She’s Sexually Open with Herself”, which Xxlayna Marie earned a nomination for alongside Danny Steele & Brian Omally, is a nominee in the category of Best Three-Way Sex Scene – M/F/M.

“We are proud and excited to congratulate each and every one of our nominated performers,” said Hussie Models’ Riley, “and we look forward to watching many of them take the stage on January 7th at the 40th annual AVN Awards Show in Las Vegas to accept their well-deserved trophies.”

In addition, Veteran adult film director/producer Ivan is being honored for industry excellence over the past two decades with his official induction into the 2023 AVN Hall of Fame on Saturday, January 7 during the AVN Awards Show in Las Vegas.

The filmmaker and CEO/Creative Director of upstart creative studio AltErotic.com, who got his start in the adult biz in 2002 working for production houses such as Extreme Associates, Evolution Erotica, Anabolic, Desire Films, Allure, Pornstar Empire and Tom Byron Pictures, among others, is thrilled to be recognized by AVN for his achievements.



“Thank you so much to AVN for this huge honor as a 2023 Hall of Fame inductee representing the Video Branch,” said Ivan, who was also inducted into the Urban X Awards Hall of Fame earlier this year.



“I’ve been working towards this professional recognition for years as a director alongside some of the most talented and amazing people on Earth, and I am super happy to end the year like this. I appreciate this acknowledgment so much, as well as every single person who helped get me to where I am today.”

To learn more visit HussieModels.com and adultime.com