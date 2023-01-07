Billy Is My Hero

I have no idea what odds we will get about Crebilly at the time of writing, but he was pretty impressive when winning his maiden hurdle at Newcastle by 21 lengths and looks a horse who needs to be followed until beaten.

He does have to give 7lb or more to all his rivals here thanks to his winner’s penalty, but that still seems unlikely to stop him with a clear round, though there are plenty of intersting sorts in the field in a race well worth watching in the never-ending hunt for future winners.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Crebilly 2.40pm Chepstow 11/8 all bookmakers except Bet365