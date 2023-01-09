Hills Horse Hopefully Hits The Heights

With no racing over the jumps today we are left with the all-weather cards I am sorry to say, but we still have a couple of bets worthy of consideration, starting with the 1.45pm at Lingfield where the forecast 3/1 about Rabaah looks surprisingly generous (and dare I suggest it, inaccurate).

Charlie Hills trains the son of Dubawi who was slowly away on his only start to date at Leicester back on May, but has clearly had his issues and has not been seen since coming home in the third that day.

That may prove to be a blessing in disguise as he has had the whole of the Summer and Autumn to grow and fill out his frame, and in a race that many not take much winning, I am hoping he can put in a much better effort now.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rabaah 1.45pm Lingfield Evens most bookmakers