BREAK TO PREMIERE AT ‘OPEN AIR’ VENUE IN LONDON ON 22 JULY

THE FIRST UK FILM TO RELEASE THROUGH A ‘DRIVE-IN’

For tickets go to breakfilms.co.uk

BREAK Films and Scanner-Rhodes Productions are proud to announce the British independent thriller Break will be the first ever premiere to be held at a Drive-In and then rolled out across the UK at other locations. The premiere will be hosted at Brent Cross Drive-In Club on Wednesday 22nd July, with the star-studded cast and celebrities in attendance.

The premiere is open to the public and set to give you a new immersive experience with a red-carpet styled event, live entertainment and an after party, with presenter Greg Burns to host the night. The event will comply with all the social distant rules, yet it will allow the public to get out, have fun and finally watch a new film, thanks to the new socially distant approved Drive-In concept.

This heart-warming UK thriller was due to be released in April, but due to Covid-19 this was pushed back. Producer & actress Terri Dwyer said: “Being an independent film, we were hugely effected by Covid-19. We didn’t know when or where we could release our film. After 10 years of hard work we wanted to give the film a premiere it deserved. We then thought an open-air drive-in would be the perfect place to host our event and would be the spring board to roll out the film nationwide. We are delighted to be able to release Break at Brent Cross Drive-In Club. The public will be able to have a great night out with safe and secure procedures in place.”

Break has a stellar cast including British icon Jamie Foreman, BAFTA winner Adam Deacon, TV sensations Terri Dwyer & Sam Gittins, Luke Mably, international actor David Yip, and the late Hollywood legend Rutger Hauer in his final screen role.

The film also features appearances by British snooker star Jack Lisowski, Chinese sensation Liang Wenbo and World Snooker Champion Ken Doherty. The film was made with the support of World Snooker and Matchroom.

Dean Fisher is producing alongside actress/producer Terri Dwyer and the writer/director is Michael Elkin.

Filmed in Sheffield’s world famous Crucible Theatre, London and Beijing, this life affirming rags-to-riches story follows the troubled but talented Spencer Pryde (Sam Gittins) a gifted, inner-city kid, wasting his life on petty crime and violence, until a chance encounter with Chinese stranger and former ‘eight ball’ pool champion, Vince Qiang (David Yip) and tough guy club owner Ray (Rutger Hauer) presents him with the opportunity to turn his life around.

When tragedy strikes, Spencer finally breaks away from his so-called friends and all the negative influences of his life – which include the UK’s current issues with drugs, violence and knife crime – but with Qiang’s guidance Spencer makes a bid for a prestigious snooker tournament held in Beijing…but can he overcome his demons and use the talents he was blessed with?

Break’s release is set to coincide with Sheffield’s 2020 World Snooker Championship.

*BREAK marks Scanner-Rhodes’ tenth feature film in this, its 20th anniversary year*