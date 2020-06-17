Midweek 5 Minutes with Violet

Today we kick off another Midweek edition with a catch to Sport Babe Violet and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Violet

Q2. Where are you from? Cardiff

Q3. Age? 35

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I only have the one.

Q5. Any piercings? Only my ears I used to have a few but took them all out as got bored of them. I do miss my nipple one so may re-do it soon.

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? Got offered a photo shoot and decided to go for it and went from there really.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Just over a year

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Worked with some amazing photographers and got a few publications in some great magazines.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? A few more publications and I have a few things happening you will have to check my Instagram for updates.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like all kinds of music depending on my mood anything from the streets to cheesy music like little mix.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love pole dancing great for keeping fit and also great to boost confidence.

Q12. Are you into video games? No not really

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I love boxing and definitely and Tyson Fury Is my Ultimate sport hero.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m definitely a chick flick kind of girl, I do love sex and the city but mainly prefer crime Series over films.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Definitely Mexican and chicken fajitas

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Espresso martini, alcohol and caffeine so can’t do wrong.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Cheesy but my mum

Q18. Measurements? I’m 5.6 feet tall a curvy size 10 and a natural 36D BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In an office at work with people around, just felt naughty.

Q20. Do you prefer to f**k or make love? F**king is more fun.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl and of course doggy style.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I can open a bottle of champagne with my ass cheeks.

Q23. Social media? Instagram – @Violetrose_xx Twitter – @violetrose_xxx