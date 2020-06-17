Royal Ascot Thursday Tips: Mirage a 16/1 play in Britannia Stakes

In the 1m Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday (4.10), impressive last time out winner Dubai Mirage makes plenty of each-way appeal at 16/1.

This Saeed Bin Suroor trained colt ran very well on debut last Augsust when faoling by just a short-head to overhaul Native Tribe at Sandown.

Dubai Mirage backed that up with a solid staying 2 1/2 length third of 14 to Molatham at York.

The winner went on to land a Listed contest before finishing fourth in a Group 3 at Newmarket by subsequent 2000 Guinaes fourth Military March and is now rated 102.

Celtic Art, who came second, also won next time up before finishing a decent second in a Listed affair at Deauville.

That gives the form a string look and Dubai Mirage has since impressed in opening his account in fine style at Kempton six days ago.

After cruising to the front two from home, he shot clear to easily beat Swinley Forest by 4 1/2 lengths off an official rating of 87.

It was a most taking success and means he has to carry a 5lb penalty on his handicap debut here.

However, off 92 he could still be well-treated on his afoermentioend run at York and Cieren Fallon takes off a handy 3lb with his claim.

Taking it into account, I think Dubai Mirage looks weighted to run a huge race.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dubai Mirage (16/1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power – paying five places)