PAUL KING – A BAKER’S DOZEN

Fifty years after the best selling single,”Mungo Jerrys”, “In the The Summertime” topped the world’s music charts founder member Paul King has released his album “A Bakers Dozen”.

A very personal mix of self penned songs…covering a wide genre of musical moods. Also performing on the album with Paul are Denny Laine, Steve Holly and Lawerence Juber from Wings..A Bakers Dozen is an eclectic

mix of new and not so new songs…..Stand out tracks: Came The Man With News, Will You Kiss Will You Dance and Dressed To Kill..but all the all tracks make listening pleasurable..

Review by Joey Orchid