Midweek 5 Minutes with Amber

We say bring on the SUMMER sunshine Sport Readers and today we catch up with Sport Babe Amber and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Amber (aka Sassy Angel)

Q2. Where are you from? Wiltshire

Q3. Age? 29

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have a thigh tattoo, back of leg and a couple inner arm ones

Q5. Any piercings? My tongue ears and belly

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I’ve always been interested but I’ve finally had the confidence to start! Better late than never.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Erm not long at all!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Nothing major in the until Daily Sport shoot with Pixmam.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? An exciting photoshoot with Niz and Luis in July!. Hopefully Playboy, thats my dream.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Ariana Grande all day long

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Of course! Shopping

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m good at the racing car games!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Football! And arsenal have always been my personal favourite.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Comedy’s all the way, and I would probably say White Chicks lol

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Pizza and sweets like candy floss

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Unicorn Gin

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be happy and healthy. My mum ❤️

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size)? Pocket rocket: 5ft1, size 4-6 and 30F

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Probably anywhere outdoors when it’s just gotten heated

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? To make love.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cow girl

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Hmm I am double jointed in my toes but that’s not exactly useful lol

Q23. Social media?

instagram.com/amberrose2020x

Only fans.com/sassylilangelxxx