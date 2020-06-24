Class-dropping Socru weighted to strike

Having become well-treated, Socru looks worth a punt at 4/1 in the 2.50 at Hamilton today now dropped in grade.

This four-year-old shaped well in three starts in 2018 after joining Mick Easterby from Jamie Osborne and put an improved display on return to action last April at Doncaster when landing a competitive 16-runner class 5 affair off 67 when well-backed.

After tracking the leaders, Socru was produced to take up the running inside the final furlong and then ran on strongly to readily beat Molaaheth by 1 1/4 lengths.

He looked value for more than the winning margin and went on to run well two starts later off a revised rating of 73 when a 3/4 lengths fourth of 10 in the same grade – again at Town Moor.

Scoru is niow able to race off 10lb lower and his current rating of 63 is a career-low.

It makes him a massive player from a handicapping perpsective now dropped down into class 6 company for the first time.

So taking everything into account, I think this looks a grear opportunity for Socru to get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Socru (4/1 888sport – BOG)