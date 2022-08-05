And now is always such a huge thing for me and I can’t help but share it

At the end of May this year I flew to Turkey to have a six pack surgery which sculpted out my abdominal muscles to give me a chiselled torso after having my two babies. Taking a quick “before” snap before heading out, I made a note to take an “after” shot once I’d healed as a way to measure progress – but I never imagined the results would be this amazing!



I literally look and feel like an entirely now woman and am so thrilled with my sculpted physique. Abdominal surgery isn’t only suitable for post-pregnancy, as many men and women of all ages and lifestyles have the same procedure each and every day, it’s just not very commonly spoken about.

So I thought that I’d share my before and after results with you today to inspire you to measure wherever you are in life right now and to take note, take a photo or simply recognise where you stand so that you can continue to improve your life, grow, explore and become whatever you would like to be. Perhaps one day in the not-so-distant future you can look back upon your “before” and feel incredibly grateful and motivated to have reached your “after” and beyond.

See my full video diary and blog on my surgery here: nd now is always such a huge thing for me and I can’t help but share it.

At the end of May this year I flew to Turkey to have a six pack surgery which sculpted out my abdominal muscles to give me a chiselled torso after having my two babies. Taking a quick “before” snap before heading out, I made a note to take an “after” shot once I’d healed as a way to measure progress – but I never imagined the results would be this amazing!



I literally look and feel like an entirely now woman and am so thrilled with my sculpted physique. Abdominal surgery isn’t only suitable for post-pregnancy, as many men and women of all ages and lifestyles have the same procedure each and every day, it’s just not very commonly spoken about.

So I thought that I’d share my before and after results with you today to inspire you to measure wherever you are in life right now and to take note, take a photo or simply recognise where you stand so that you can continue to improve your life, grow, explore and become whatever you would like to be. Perhaps one day in the not-so-distant future you can look back upon your “before” and feel incredibly grateful and motivated to have reached your “after” and beyond.