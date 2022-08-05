THIS week we received the news that a true legend of BKB™ has been forced to retire

Sean ‘Outlaw’ George has been one of our top fighters for years and has helped the sport grow.

He was one of the first to into the BKB™ Hall of Fame and he has also been recognised by our American cousins at the Police Gazette.

Sean is a true legend of our sport, a former British and world champion who’s always entertained and always given his all.

Sean is known throughout the world.

His knockout of Liam Cullen had FOUR MILLION views worldwide.

Sean was getting messages from America, Holland and elsewhere telling him: ‘Great punch’ and many of those who messaged him stayed with him for the rest of his career.

Sean took part in the first superfight in the modern era of bareknuckle boxing.

His fight with Jimmy Sweeney in September, 2018, decided the sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 – and was the first fight to be contested over seven rounds.

Sean was beaten that night at the O2 Arena, but kept having big fights against the best names in BKB™.

He has been in with Dan Chapman, Tony Lafferty (twice) and more recently, Scott McHugh.

Sean was set to meet McHugh in a rematch at BKB 28 on Saturday, September 3 – until he went to see his optician this week.

They sent him to an eye hospital and Sean underwent surgery on a detached retina.

That spelled the end of his fighting career instantly and what a career it’s been.

Sean will remain part of the BKB™ family. I have told him there will always be work for him or a ringside seat at every BKB show going forward.

We appreciate everything he has done for us over the years and I know the fans will like to see him around and chat to him about all the great fights he’s had over the years.

Tony Lafferty steps in to face Scott on September 3 on what I believe is our best show yet.

Make sure you get your tickets before they all sell out.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown