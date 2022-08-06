Like A Bulleit From A Gun

To my own surprise both my bets today are on the all-weather at Kempton, starting off in the 1.30pm when I will be having a little each-way on Bulleit at a double figure price (hopefully).

He races here off a mark of just 63 which sees him near the bottom oof the weights, but better still he has won two of his three starts here (and he was only beaten a neck in the other one), all over this C&D and off marks up to 65. His mark today suggests he has a decent chance at the weights, and although his recent form has been nothing to write home about, it was all on turf and I feel he can go well on the return to this surface which seems to suit him better.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bulleit 1.30pm Kempton 10/1 Bet365