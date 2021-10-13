Midweek 5 MInute with Leanne

Today we catch up with Irish Babe leanne and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Leanne Farrelly

Q2. Where are you from? Ireland

Q3. Age? 25

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 7! I only have small ones

Q5. Any piercings? no

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I was entered into a pageant and a photographer contacted me and the rest is history

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 6 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Halloween! My favorite time of year! So I’ve some Halloween shoots on the way

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? 2023 calendar!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love all types but tap mostly! I love Tory lanez and Chris brown

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Art!

Q12. Are you into video games? yes! At the moment Star Wars battle front

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? football and American football! Liverpool and Philadelphia Eagles

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love comedy and horror, I love space jam!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? All kinds of pasta and cheese !

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Guinness

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Marilyn Monroe

Q18. Measurements? 5’0 and 32D Boobs

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? at one of my pageant shows

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? My favorite animal is a cow

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @missleannefarrelly Twitter @missleannef

Photos Thomas Moore