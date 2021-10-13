Moore And Stoute Team Up Like The Old Days

Much as I would have hoped for a better price, it seems fair to suggest that Thaler has an excellent chance in the 2.20pm at Haydock and he will carry some of my money on his back.

Last time out Sir Michael Stoute tried a seventh furlong which almost paid off when he was caught close home at Kempton where he was comfortably in front at the furlong pole. Due to go up 1lb for future contests, he has the assistance of Ryan Moore in the saddle, returns to a more suitable trip, and has the benefit of a high draw as well, all of which add up to make him one to consider seriously this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Thaler 2.20pm Haydock 15/4 Paddy Power, Betfair.