Midweek 5 Minutes with Aimee Byron

This week we finish off our January BABES with the delectable Aimee and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Aimee

Q2. Where are you from? Portsmouth

Q3. Age? 21

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 3- they only took a few hours. I’m planning on starting half a sleeve in the next few months!

Q5. Any piercings?I used to have my belly button pierced and my lip but now I only have my ears pierced

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started webcamming as soon as I turned 18 and fell in love with this world and modelling. It allows women to feel free and powerful!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 3 nearly 4 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have been in some amazing music videos and some really cool magazines

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Working on progressing further with glamour modelling

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love all types of music from the 50’s to modern day pop and grime. My favourite band is The Kooks and my favourite artist is probably Cardi B and FIA (two very different artists)

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love reading and baking!

Q12. Are you into video games? No, I find them boring.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I love watching Formula One and football… England all the way but in F1 I’m a Verstappen fan!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love comedy films! Favourite movies though would be Harry Potter, The Titanic and American Pie

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Anything that is sweet is my favourite! My weak spot is definitely cookies and chocolate fingers!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Malibu all the way!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I am my own inspiration.

Q18. Measurements? I’m a size 8 to 10 and my bra size is 32F

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? A dining room table I guess…

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k with the person I love! Of course!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary is soooo underrated!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m very spiritual and I meditate every day.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? @aimeebyronmodel on instagram!