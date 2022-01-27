McCain’s Rivals May Have had Their Chips

Plenty of the winners of this novice hurdle have gone on to a much higher level, and it will be interesting to see if any of these make the grade, be that over hurdles or in later years over the larger obstacles.

Five of the six runners won last time out so we know it won’t be a cakewalk for anyone, but I have been quite taken with the performances of Donald McCain’s A Different Kind so far, including a very impressive win at Catterick last time out.

With the top southern yards represented here we may even get a half decent price about the five-year-old and although this is clearly his toughest assignment yet, he may yet pass it with flying colours with the excellent Brian Hughes in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way A Different Kind 3.40pm Cheltenham 10/1 William Hill, Bet Victor, Coral, and Boylesports