Graffik Gallery present “I AM NOT” THE LONG AWAITED SOLO EXHIBITION BY AK47 THE ARTIST“A SHOW OF LOVE AND BULLETS

“AK47 is nothing if not a refreshing challenge to the oft-noted Emperor’s New Clothes nature of the conceptual art world.” The Independent

“He’s mad, he’s controversial, he’s thought-provoking” Hackney Gazette

Conceptual artist Andy Link returns to the stage with his first show in 2 years on Thursday 3rd February 2022.

Opening show at 7pm until late.

GRAFFIK GALLERY 284 Portobello Rd, W10 5TE

The new collection by AK47 is made up of mixed media and features

A show of LOVE BULLETS set on MIRROR & NEON available in three sizes.

The exhibition will also showcase CANVAS WORKS using AK47’s infamous slogans including

“I AM NOT”, “LOVE”, “TAKE THE PISS” & “BE AFRAID”.

All works will be limited editions and numbered.

Inspired by artists who work with the power of words such as AK47’s influences Ben Eine, Skeleton Cardboard, and Marty Gee.

“I AM NOT – is 2 years in the making but now the show is ready to be unleashed. It’s a Valentine’s themed special event with a twist” says AK47 The Artist.

WEBSITE : https://www.graffikgallery.co.uk