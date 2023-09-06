Midweek 5 Minutes with Aleah Leigh Woods

Today we chat with sexy BABE Aleah Leigh Woods and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Aleah Leigh Woods

Q2. Where are you from? Canary Wharf London

Q3. Age? 36

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 3 tattoos but currently getting the one on my hand removed as I was a silly girl and got my x husbands name tattooed on my hand. which is going to take 8 months to be gone and yes it is painful but not as painful as seeing his name on my body.

Q5. Any piercings? I have my belly button and ears pierced.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I have been in the industry since I was 18 years old, my first gig was with Duncan Brown as a ring girl with Joe Calzaghe and my career took off from there.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 18 year I have been in the modelling industry working in fashion, film and music.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have been fortunate to work all across the world my favourite has always been the boxing industry and now my new found love with The Production House working with many talented artists on great events and festivals they have become my new family for sure love all of them.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have the Integrity Awards at Zodiac bar coming up and I will be a ring girl at Prince Patel Platinum punch promotions exclusive boxing fight night next month which I am super looking forward to.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Hybrid Minds are my favourite music to listen at home or at a rave. I have a love for all music really bar heavy metal rock hurts my head and I’ve no idea what they are even singing/shouting about half the time.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love to get creative with my good friend Dix_pix Richard, we regularly messing round on creative ideas in the fashion glamour photography styles. It is always great fun to have an excuse to dress up and be silly.

Q12. Are you into video games? no not at all I suck at games.

Q13. Favourite sport and sports person? Boxing of course it is a great sport with amazing atmosphere. Sports person is a hard one, I’m going to say Frank Bruno as he is a talented man with a good soul and he spends a lot of time helping other so I truly have great respect for Frank as a great sportsman.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Casino would be my all time movie for sure.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Salmon and seaweed mash or any time of mash love mash lol.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Porn star Martini with a shot of bubbles.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Alison Standbridge from paw2rescue this lady is so amazing that I cannot compliment her enough, she selflessly saves animals across the world and does crazy things to raise money and a lady I have tremendous respect for.

Q18. Measurements? 32C Bra waist 26 hips 34 Height 5ft 6in

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I have a rubber dingy which I love to take out on the lake and one moon lit night I made love on my boat only one problem I had not put the plug in properly so we started sinking and had to row back really fast but by the time we got to the side of the lake the boat was a slither and we was both soaking wet.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love I don’t see the point in F**king people if I do not see a future with you then you won’t be putting it anywhere near me.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Can’t really chose that one I just like to be outside or somewhere completely random but i suppose from behind against a tree.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I love animals an a bit of a nightmare for bringing injured wildlife back home, fix them up and let them go, bee keeping has now become a passion of mine.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Intsa @aleahleighwoods

