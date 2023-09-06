Cox Filly May Be The Real Deal

All eyes ahead of the 1.50pm at Ascot may well be on the unraced Nemov, rumoured to be one of Clive Cox’s better two-year-olds and bred to win races as a son of Blue Point out of a Pivotal mare and thus a half-brother to no less than six winners.

Bred and owned by Cheveley Park Stud and running in their well-known colours, he does lack experience but is said to be working well ahead of his first start, and if he lives up to his breeding this six furlongs should prove ideal. The booking of Ryan Moore to ride certainly catches the eye and suggests he is fancied this afternoon, and in a race that may not take too much winning, he could get off to a successful start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nemov 1.50pm Ascot 9/2 Bet365