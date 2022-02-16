Midweek 5 MInutes with Amba-Jade

Today we chat to LONDON Babe Amba-Jade and here is what this sexy brunette had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our lovely readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Amba-Jade

Q2. Where are you from? London

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Yes I have 6 and I would say about 4 hours for them all.

Q5. Any piercings? Yes I have 14, 10 are in my ears.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I won the U.K. calendar girls competition, I am Miss July 2022.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been in the business just under a year.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have recently done a fantasy shoot as an ice queen, this was a really fun shoot, you can see the pictures on my Instagram account.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I do ! keep your eyes peeled on my Instagram account, lots to look forward to this year.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to all music, it all depends on my mood but I love a bit of house or drum and bass!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes, modelling and cooking ( I’m a big foodie)

Q12. Are you into video games? No, I don’t play video games.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Favourite sport is football and my team is Tottenham Hotspur F.C

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Love action films and all the marvel films, so hard to pick a favourite as I can watch any marvel again and again!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love all food I’m such a big foodie, I love to try new foods, but I’d have to say either seafood or a tapas so I can have a selection!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Rum and lemonade or ginger ale is my favourite.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be the best I can be and always pushing myself to my next goal, believe in yourself!

Q18. Measurements? I’m a size 6-8 and a 32D BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Has to be an airplane.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love but I do like both.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? The cowgirl or spread eagle.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a mental health first aider and love to help people.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram @Ambaa_jade