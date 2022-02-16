For Fox Sake – Mick Has A Good Sort At Lingfield

Shoot To Kill has a two out of three record here at Lingfield, and seems likely to go well in the 3.15pm at Lingfield but as you may have worked out by now, I am a huge fan of Mick Appleby and I am expecting more from Fox Power here.

With no disrespect to former trainer Richard Hannon, Mick has a habit of sweetening up horses from other yards, and he did exactly that with the six-year-old who won despite a four-month layoff at Wolverhampton last month.

Likely to come on for that start, he does have to carry a 5lb penalty this afternoon but he quickened up in the style of a decent animal to win that day, and if he can be produced nice and late in this small field, he can use that weapon to good effect again here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fox Power 3.15pm Lingfield 11/4 William Hill