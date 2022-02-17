It’s The Darby – At Haydock!

I might have this all wrong, but I was pleasantly surprised to see Thomas Darby trading at odds against in the early markets as he looks by far the likeliest winner here.

Fourth to Champ last time out at Ascot, he is officially rated 3lb better than Mollys Ollys Wishes at these weights, and has won on heavy going which is a bonus.

His market rival can run in snatches and get detached at times but is certainly talented on her day and she looks a serios threat, but making up lost ground can bring about hurdling errors, and I am happy enough with my suggestion here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Thomas Darby 2.05pm Haydock 9/4 William Hill and Bet365