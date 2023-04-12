Midweek 5 Minutes With Amber

Today we welcome back to our pages Sport Babe Amber and here is what she had to share with us on a recent catch up at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Amber

Q2. Where are you from? Italy but live in UK

Q3. Age? 29

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? …. Yeah quite a few and to many hours i cant even imagine accurately ????

Q5. Any piercings? Yeah looking to get some more to

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? scouted a long time ago , since then its blossomed into a full time career

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 6 years plus now

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Mainly as much publicity and publications possible

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Miss Swimsuit UK and hopefully some high publicity

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Massive 60’s and country fan so I like a lot of Elvis mow-town and Michael Jackson (Michael is the only man capable of stealing my heart)

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yeah archaeology and historical blogger

Q12. Are you into video games? Yeah love uncharted and assassins creed like so much have completed them many times

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Italian football Napoli is my team FORZA ITALIA! Fave player is absolutely got to be “Giorgio Chiellini “.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Love documentaries more than movies so has to be coopers treasure

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Italian food always , because pasta is the was to my heart so has to be wild mushroom penne

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Strong red wine

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Elizabeth 1st she is such a powerful icon for me her achievements are insane!!!

Q18. Measurements? 32EE BOOBS 5ft 7 an size 4-6 clothing

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On top of a washing machine at full blast spin because I wanted to no what its like (its so over rated)

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Absolutely make love!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? When I’m on top because I’m a mother fucking princess on her throne!!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Have a PHD and title “Lady Adelle Cappola”

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Twitter @CappolaAdelle Insta @AdellaCappola

