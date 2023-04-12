The Sky Is The Limit

Aintree is the place to be this afternoon and I am sweet on some big priced horses for us all this Friday. I may be mad to even consider a bet in the 22 runner handicap at 2.20pm, but I have a had a good long look and cannot see why Martello Sky is as big as she is in this field.

Admittedly she is without a win this season, but she has been mixing it in Listed company with a third to Epatante last time out at Doncaster, and was last seen in a handicap in December 2021 when she won at Cheltenham off a mark of 140. Rated 137 today she has less on her plate, and with four wins over this sort of trip, the ground seemingly of no issue either way, and Rachel Blackmore booked to ride, I am hoping for a big run at an equally big price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Martello Sky 2.20pm Aintree 25/1 Bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfair