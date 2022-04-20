Midweek 5 Minutes with Amy Marie

Today we catch to Sport Babe Amy Marie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our lovely Sport Readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Amy Marie

Q2. Where are you from? Portsmouth

Q3. Age? 28

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Yes, around 20 hours. Plan on more to finish my arm sleeve

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, tongue, ears, nose, belly, nipple

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I’ve always had my picture taken because of dance, and it just took off from there I guess. I was contacted through Instagram and I began working with local photographers to build a portfolio

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 4 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Finalist in Miss Swimsuit UK 2019 and winner UK Calendar Girls 2022 – Miss August

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I have a few shoots booked in, and a couple more in the pipeline…

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Mostly dance/ house. Love a bit of kisstory! I don’t think I have an actual favourite artist as such

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Dancing, but it’s now my career! Always enjoyed training at the gym, I just never have the time to go anymore.

Q12. Are you into video games? Not particularly, although you can’t beat a little COD. Not that I can actually play 😂

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Always enjoyed watching the gymnastics. MMA and boxing has taken my fancy a few times

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Loveeee a good comedy but my all time fav is titanic

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Fav food is Chinese. My fav meal spaghetti bolognaise

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Got to be a Pornstar Martini

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mum ❤️

Q18. Measurements? Waist 26” Height 5”5 Boobs 34B ;)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? The woods

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love of course, but you gotta have a good balance of both!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I hate ketchup so mayonnaise goes on pretty much everything. Even a cooked breakfast 😳

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

@tilleramy_