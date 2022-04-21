Aussie Rules At Haydock

Richard Hughes has booked Neil Callan to ride Aussie Banker ahead of his handicap debut this afternoon, and I see that as a big positive as I am a massive fan of the jockey when he is given the right ammunition.

Last season the son of Muhaarar was given three starts on the al-weather, saving his best for last when third at Chelmsford, beaten a length and a half at the line over six furlongs. He steps up to a mile for the first time here which may bring about the improvement needed, and a mark of just 68 looks sorely tempting for an each-way bet here if he is ready to roll for his first start of the season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aussie Banker 3.15pm Haydock 10/1 Bet365