Box Ticker All Set To Go At Southwell

Over the jumps at Southwell this evening for out second bet, and The Vollan ticks so many boxes that I cannot oppose him in the 6.10pm.

Second last time out over half a mile further, he has won over this trip twice elsewhere and also has course winning form over shorter, he is one of the few in this field who will appreciate the better ground, and as the final ace up his sleeve, his last win over hurdles was off a mark 7lb higher in July last year.

He is no good thing in a field of 11 but has an each way chance at the very least in my book – though we await the bookmakers prices to see if that is a worthwhile strategy.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way The Vollan 6.10pm Southwell 15/2 William Hill