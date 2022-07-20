Midweek 5 Minutes with April Olsen

Today we chat to US adult star April Olsen and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Please, call me April! I actually ripped the name from one of my favorite musicians, Angel Olsen. She has a really sexy sound, I wanted to emulate her vibe when I’m performing. We’re both Missouri girls—there’s just something about that Midwest charm you have to love!

Q2. Where are you from? I was born in New Jersey, but with both parents in the military, I moved around quite a bit. I spent time in Germany, Egypt, and Japan before settling down in Missouri. That’s where I spent the bulk of my upbringing, in a tiny rural town with a population of 109 people.

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Most of my tattoos were from college, when I found some extra money lying in my account that I think was intended for books. I have some doodles of flowers and leaves, I believe there’s a sun and moon thrown in there, too. My most recent tattoo is the panther on my right forearm that crawls down my hand—this one makes me feel the most tough. I’d say I spent around 15-20 hours total on my linework.

Q5. Any piercings? Only my ears are pierced—conservative, I know! I used to have my nipples pierced, but the fella I was dating at the time couldn’t keep his tongue off of them. I ended up with a bad infection, and had to say goodbye to my nipple rings. Good riddance, honestly, they were more annoying than sexy.

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? After graduating college, I landed in the ER without any health insurance. This left me with a significant hospital bill, and so I turned to online sex work to help supplement my income. I cammed for a few months on MyFreeCams before making the jump to mainstream porn.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? This is now my second year in porn. I told myself I’ll give it my best five years, and accomplish everything I need to within that timeline. So far, so good. My experiences have been overwhelmingly positive.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve been involved in a few features, which surprised me when I first entered the industry. I never expected to be handed an actual script, but in this job, you learn as you go, and so I learned how to (sort of) act! You can see me perform for Wicked, Adam and Eve, and in one episode of Pure Taboo, titled “The Nanny Incident.”

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have one project releasing in the fall that I am so excited to share with everyone—my showcase! We’re calling it “April Knows Best,” directed by Jonni Darkko for Evil Angel, one of my favorite companies to shoot for. There will be lots of firsts, some never-before-seen acts that I can’t believe I accomplished. It was certainly a test of my sexual athleticism shooting these wild scenes, I’m ready for the world to see it!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to many genres of music, depending on my mood for the day. I love Frank Ocean and Kanye West. I can get down with country, too, and turn on some Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks. Usually if I’m in the gym, and I want to lift something heavy, I’ll play my favorite band of all time, Turnstile. Those boys can really rock.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I work a lot, almost every day, and so at this point in my life, hobbies take a backseat. I have developed an amazing relationship with the gym, though, and now I crave a good workout as often as I can get it. I love lifting weights and doing yoga (to correct the damage I do from lifting weights.) I also have a bunch of dogs who love to cuddle when I get home—they occupy a lot of my time, as well.

Q12. Are you into video games? No, although I did try on a VR headset recently, I think I could get into that! It would be cool to see my virtual reality scenes from the other side.



Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I’m sorry, I don’t watch sports! But I am always down to grab a hot dog at a game if anyone wants to go :)

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I prefer to watch comedies, just to keep the mood light! My favorite movie of all time is Idiocracy, from the incredible mind of Mike Judge—who also created my go-to TV series, King of the Hill. I’ve probably seen every episode ten times. It’s aged so well!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m a new convert to the gluten-free lifestyle, so I will take a big bowl of chickpea pasta (with Carbone’s tomato sauce, of course) any day of the week. And I won’t even feel guilty about it, it’s the best! I also have a major weakness for poke bowls—it’s my go-to after anal meal. I deserve it!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I don’t drink alcohol anymore! It just doesn’t agree with my body, and since I work so often, I need to make sure my physical health is in tip-top shape.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I look towards my sisters in porn for inspiration. There are so many women who have made a name for themselves, women like Angela White, Riley Reid, and Asa Akira. I want to use my time in porn wisely to do the same.

Q18. Measurements? 32D-26-36

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I used to frequent sex parties when I lived in NYC. One time, the event was held in a dojo in Brooklyn. The motivational posters were still tacked to the wall, and we were definitely fucking on the same mats they used for class. It was a $25 sex party, what did I expect??



Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k—and quickly, please, I have things to do! Just kidding. I reserve my lovemaking for my someone special. For work, I prefer a good old fashioned, high energy fuck. The kind of sex that’s made for TV! Or rather, made for a discreet internet browser when you’re all alone and feeling horny. You know what I’m talking about.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary, with my Hitachi vibrator on full blast in between us. It gets me there every time, I call it the Ole’ Reliable.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a big fan of standup comedy, almost to the point where it’s kind of dorky. I love listening to my favorite comedian’s podcasts, and seeing them perform live at the Comedy Store on Sunset, Hollywood, California. It’s an iconic venue—one time, I befriended some door guys and they gave me a private tour. This wasn’t even the intro to a porno, it really happened!

