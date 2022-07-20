Coco Won’t Be Clowning Around

No bets in the day for me this Friday, but two interesting ones in the evening starting with a three horse race from Newmarket at 6.10pm.

If I read this nursery correctly (and you can never be 100%), then the only pace in the race is with top-weight Coco Jack, who is looking for his hat-trick after easy wins at Beverley and Brighton.

This does represent a step up in class, and he does have to giver weight away, but he is the in-form option, and can hopefully set the fractions that suit him best in this field before quickening up late on and putting the race to bed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Coco Jack 6.10pm Newmarket 4/1 Bet365