Time For A Rest At Sandown

Golden Speech may well go off at the head of the market for the 1.50pm at Sandown after coming home second over C&D last time out, but there are plenty of well-bred newcomers in opposition here and there may be better value to be found elsewhere.

Nostrum is one I will be keeping a careful eye on here for Sir Michael Stoute amid rumours he can go a bit, but the stable’s youngsters invariably come on for a run, and I have a narrow preference for Arrest in the same colours, though with Frankie Dettori on board for the Gosden team.

A son of the legendary Frankel out of an unraced Intikhab mare, he is related to numerous winners and set connections back 440,000 Euros as a foal, and although we have no idea how much his inexperience will count against him, I am told he is straight enough to do himself justice and won’t be far away this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Arrest 1.50pm Sandown 15/8 most bookmakers