Midweek 5 Minutes with Aria Wild

Today we chat to BUSTY model and boxing babe Aria Wild ahead of here 3X Boxing debut on September 7 at London’s Indigo o2 and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Aria Wild

Q2. Where are you from? Bournemouth

Q3. Age? 34

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Yes, 50 hours roughly! Nearly finished my back and bum. I have two arm sleeves, the palm of my left hand and started on my left leg sleeve

Q5. Any piercings? No, I used to have a lot in my ears, belly button, nipple and I had my cheeks pierced!

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I had my first photo shoot when I was 18 which was a competition I won. It was a boudoir photo shoot, I loved it. I then started hair modelling, doing a bit of commercial modelling and catwalk. I had some time off to peruse other things then when I came back I started fitness modelling and didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I paid to shoot with a photographer 3 years ago and all the photographers were surprised when I said I don’t model full time so I used that as an opportunity to start full time freelance modelling. I also started Onlyfans 3 years ago.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Modelling a total of 8 years & Onlyfans a total of 3 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I modelled for Theo Black Tape Project at the Rouen Tattoo Convention in March 2023

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Not as of yet but keep your eyes pealed

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love all types of music. Classical is one of my favourites, particularly Ludovico Einaudi. I also love tribal house music, Mark Alow is definitely up there. And I love 90s Hip-hop.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Boxing. Literally live and breathe it! I also love reading

Q12. Are you into video games? Not really although I do love a bit of Guitar Hero and PGR

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Boxing! Sophie Alisch and Cris Cybrog are my favourites

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Old school gangster movies like Goodfellas, Casino, Scarface..

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Gotta be something healthy like a Buddha bowl! Although, I do love cheesy chips!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Don’t drink

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mum. She’s the strongest woman, so kind and loving. I aspire to be like her

Q18. Measurements? Height 5ft 10, Bra 32DD/E, Dress size 8 and Shoe size UK 7

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? High class sex party

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Me on top

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I can do the alphabet in sign language lol

Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? Neuroscientist

Q24. What are your social media accounts?

IG: @aria.wild TikTok: @aria.wild90 Twitter: @ariawild111 Onlyfans: @ariawild11

My website www.ariawild.co.uk

Midweek 5 Minutes with is brought to you in association with FAWNSTARS.COM