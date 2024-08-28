Dreaming Of Another Winner

Just the one for me at Newbury this afternoon, when Clive Cox sends Hold A Dream for his second outing in the maiden at 4.45pm over six furlongs.

Sent off the 9/4 joint-favourite for her Sandown debut over five furlongs, the daughter of Bated Breath was left with plenty to do and jumped the path late on before going under by a length at the line.

She should have learned plenty from that experience and already looked to be crying out for the sixth furlong she faces here, and with Richard Kingscote in the saddle, she can hopefully outgun the well-regarded newcomer Motabaah and all her other rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hold A Dream 4.45pm Newbury 7/2 Bet365