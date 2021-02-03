Midweek 5 Minutes with Aurora Phoenix

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as?

In the modelling industry I go by the name of Aurora Phoenix.

Q2. Where are you from?

I am from the UK and am currently based in a small town in Hertfordshire.

Q3. Age?

I am 22 years old.

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so, how many hours have you put into them?

I have no tattoos at all. I have no surgeries either, I am a completely natural model.

Q5. Any piercings?

No piercings either.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry?

A friend recommended some online modelling platforms and networking sites, I added some photos of myself and instantly got floods of messages from photographers asking to shoot with me, it all kicked off from there. When I modelled part-time alongside university every holiday was filled up with shoot bookings. After graduation I finally had time to put my full focus and attention into modelling.

When the pandemic started, I bought a camera and started shooting virtually from my home studio with photographers around the globe. I also began to auto produce my own photo sets and videos for companies and modelling websites. This has been a great alternative to touring the country and abroad and I have still maintained some good business during this time.

Q7. How long have you been in the business?

I have been part of the modelling industry for over three years now. At first it was part-time alongside university now it is my full-time job and has been for over a year now since my graduation.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects?

Some of my favourite projects have been creative style shoots, as well as a model I’m also a makeup artist. I have done some crazy shoots with paint, glitter, smoke grenades and sticking artificial flowers to the body.

During the pandemic I have particularly enjoyed conducting virtual shoots from my home studio. Using camera settings control software and remote access via zoom photographers have been able to control my camera and settings from their location. I have shot with photographers from the US, Europe, and all over the world from the comfort of my own home it is amazing what technology can do.

I have also really enjoyed being involved in modelling tours, studio days, group shoots and modelling events.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?

I have more upcoming virtual shoots and am continuing to host them.

I am also going to continue filming product reviews for lingerielowdown.com an impartial review company that I have been filming product reviews for from home. I have lots of exciting reviews to film for lingerie sets, stockings, and hosiery.

I am hoping to do some more modelling tours around the UK, but it is incredibly difficult to plan things because of the pandemic. Hopefully by springtime I will be able to plan my travels around the UK and Europe.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist?

I listen to all sorts of music from pop, rock, to classical and dance. My favourite artists are: INNA, Camila Cabello, Avicii and Metronomy.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies?

Singing, reading, cooking, exercising. I am particularly into weight training and running.

Q12. Are you into video games?

Yes! I’m actually a professional FIFA player… I wish! 😉 I’m actually pretty bad at videogames but do like to play them with my friends when I have the time or at parties.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person?

I occasionally do like to watch the football and especially the highlights. I do support Arsenal and Fulham Football club.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie?

I love comedy and romance movies. One of my favourite movies of all time is Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal?

My favourite meal is lasagne I just so delicious it is a guilty pleasure of mine.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink?

Anything with Gin!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life?

I aim to be a role model to help younger women to be more confident and to have faith and self-belief. I am living and breathing proof that you really can achieve your dreams if you work hard and have faith in yourself.

Q18. Measurements?

Size: 10

Bust Size: 32E/F

Waist: 28

Hips: 34

Height: 5”6

Q19. Craziest, wildest, or kinkiest place you have ever had sex?

It is far too kinky to tell… 😉

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k?

A bit of both it depends on what mood I am in.

Q21. Favourite sexual position?

Cowgirl

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you?

Before modelling and university, I used to do singing grades and performances. I even made it all the way to grade 7 musical theatre with a distinction.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram: @auroraphoenixmodel

& @auroraphoenixmodel2

Twitter: @auroraphoenix4

Photos by Dikki Hurst for Daily Sport ©2021