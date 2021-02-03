ManU fan HAS IT OFF despite 800,000/1 odds and now is tempted to get his BARNET sorted out

A Manchester United fan has won a fantasy football jackpot game after three unlikely footballing events all occurred in the same day – defying odds of 800,000/1.



Daniel Harrison-Croft became the second winner in a week of free-to-play Fantasy5 sharing the £10,000 prize with another player.



And fortunes really were on his side after a miraculous turn of events took place across three Premier League matches that landed him his £5,000.



Daniel, an accountant from Manchester, won thanks to West Ham defender Craig Dawson’s consolation headed goal in the 87th minute against Liverpool, Patrick Bamford selflessly assisting Jack Harrison in the 84th minute of Leeds’ 3-1 victory over Leicester and an 87th minute save from Brighton’s Robert Sanchez from Tottenham’s Erik Lamela.



Yesterday lunchtime, the combined odds of these specific events happening in each game would have come close to 800,000/1, according to Fantasy5’s football mathematicians, meaning it’s more likely Daniel was struck by lightning on his daily walk yesterday than win the jackpot thanks to those 3 events occurring.



To win the Fantasy5 weekly jackpot, players have to pick five players from five fixtures to exceed their fantasy football points target.



In Daniel’s case, all three events gave him the points needed for Dawson, Harrison and Sanchez to secure three of his eventual five winning selections.



He said: “This is my fourth week playing Fantasy5. I started off getting none in week one, the second week I got two and then last week, I got three. Then this week everything fell into place to get all five.



“Craig Dawson scored at the end of the Liverpool game. I turned the game off at 3-0, partly because I’m a United fan, but then my brother text me to say he’d scored. Then Patrick Bamford could have easily had a shot instead of slipping it into Harrison for a tap in at the end of the Leeds game. So it was very lucky.



He added: “I’d like to say thank you to Bamford for being such a selfless player. It was his gift of decision making that’s avoided him taking a shot and slipping it into Harrison that’s got me here really.”



When asked what he’d spend the money on, Dan has something planned that could see him follow in the footsteps of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.



He said: “A suggestion from my mates has been to get a hair transplant as I’m slightly follicly-challenged. That might be a bit egotistical though.”

Though at a more suitable time, Daniel plans to use the money to book a lads holiday and treat his family and friends to a big meal.



He said: “I really want to spend some quality time with my mates and family when it’s safe to do so. Go out for a slap up meal to give a bit back as everyone’s had a rubbish time at the moment.”



Jacob Kalms, co-founder of Fantasy5, said: “Having three winners in a week is a huge honour for us at Fantasy5 and we cannot congratulate Daniel and our other champions enough.



“Winning Fantasy5 is not easy and to have two winners back-to-back is really quite a feat. To win, you have to think outside the box to pick players who’ll outperform expectations and Daniel’s definitely done that picking someone like Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who has now kept three clean sheets in his past three games.



“Daniel and our other winners have proven that regardless of the events on the pitch, Fantasy5’s jackpot can be won. With record entries already pouring in, we’re preparing ourselves to make it a hat-trick of £10,000 payouts and invite all football fans over 18 to have a free entry and give it a go for themselves.”

Winning team



Victor Lindelof –

Target: 5.5 Points: 6

Nick Pope

Target: 2.5 Points: 3

Craig Dawson

Target: 5.5 Points: 7

Jack Harrison

Target: 4.5 Points: 7

Robert Sanchez

Target: 6.5 Points 7

The 800,000/1 treble that secured the prize:

Patrick Bamford’s first goal and selfless assist for Jack Harrison to score in the 84th minute of Leicester v Leeds

Craig Dawson’s consolation headed goal in the 87th minute of West Ham v Liverpool

Robert Sanchez’s 87th minute third save from Erik Lamela’s tame 35 yard shot and clean sheet





