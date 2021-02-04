Eden Du Houx weighted to strike at Wincanton

Having undergone wind surgery on the back of two promising efforts, Eden Du Houx looks decent value at 8/1 in the 3m 1f handicap chase at Wincanton today (2.10).

This six-year-old won his sole start in an Irish point and after joining David Pipe landed back-to-back bumper successes – including in a Listed affair at Ascot.

He went on to run well when runner-up on hurdles debut before opening his account in that sphere at Chepstow two starts later.

Eden Du Houx then ran well when third in a class 2 handicap and fourth in a Grade 3 handicap at Ascot and Kempton respectively off a mark of 130.

He then had his attentions switched to fences at the start of this season and after failing to live up to expectations at Uttoxeter ran much better at Exeter when a 10 3/4 length fourth of 10 to Ofalltheginjoints off 130.

Eden Du Houx led until being unable to find any extra two from home. The runner-up St Barts, to whom he was conceding 5lb, has won since off 128 to now be rated 137.

That gives the form a decent look and Eden Du Houx backed that up with a solid effort when a keeping on 10 3/4 lengths fourth of 10 to Cobolobo at Exeter off 128.

The winner, whom he met on level weights, has since run well to finish runner-up at Ascot off 136 whilst the third home Crossley Tender – to who he was conceding 11lb – won next time up before finishing third off 125.

That again gives the form a solid look and Eden Du Houx has been dropped another pound and is now able to race in this same grade class 3 affair off 127.

It makes him a major player at the weights in my eyes, especially if the wind-op has the desired effect.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Eden Du Houx (8/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, 888sport – BOG)