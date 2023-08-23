Midweek 5 Minutes with Ava Van Rose

Today we have a real treat for you Sport Readers as we chat to IRISH BABE Ava Van Rose and here is what this BUSTY BABE had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? You can refer to me as Ava Van Rose

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from Dublin Ireland

Q3. Age? I’m 33

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have about 15 tattoos I’d say 50 hours went into them

Q5. Any piercings? I have my ears and tongue pierced

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? There was no glamour industry in Ireland I basically created it here 12 years ago

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 12 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? My favourite project to date was being the first Irish model to appear on US show botched

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I’ve a photoshoot coming up in the next two weeks for official content for FAWNSTARS.COM

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to a lot of different music but my favourite artist is Nicki Minaj

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My hobbies is mainly self-care such as sunbeds yoga and meditation

Q12. Are you into video games? No I’m not into video games

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I’m a Liverpool fan

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I prefer chick flicks such as the notebook but I love a good Mafia movie like scarface and the godfather

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favourite food would be seafood such as oysters lobster crab and sushi

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Has to be a Pornstar Martini or an Espresso Martini

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My no 1 inspiration is to become a better version of myself every day

Q18. Measurements? I’m a UK size 4 or xsmall and my bust is a 32 DD

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Emm maybe the balcony of a hotel abroad on a beach and in a swimming pool

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? It depends on my humour and emotional connection

Q21. Favourite sexual position? On top is my favourite position and doggy-style

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? An interesting fact about me is I’m qualified in childcare, beauty, business and psychology as I was obsessed with education and studying.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? My Instagram is @avavanrose_official and Fawnstars @avavanroseofficial

